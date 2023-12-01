Khammam Collector, CP inspect EVM strong rooms and counting arrangements

The EVMs were carefully checked and secured in the strong rooms in accordance with the rules of the Election Commission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Collector VP Gautham and CP Vishnu S Warrier inspected EVM strong rooms and counting centre in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: After the peaceful polling process in the five Assembly constituencies of the district ended on Thursday, EVMs secured in the strong rooms at Sri Chaitanya Engineering College at Ponnekal of Khammam Rural mandal, said District Election Officer, Collector VP Gautam.

The Collector along with Commissioner of Police, Vishnu S Warrier inspected strong rooms and arrangements for counting of votes. The EVMs were carefully checked and secured in the strong rooms in accordance with the rules of the Election Commission, he said.

Gautham said the strong rooms were sealed in the presence of contesting candidates’ agents and election observers on Friday. Measures have been taken without any scope for confusion and shortcomings. Tight security arrangements were made at the strong rooms.

CCTV cameras were installed at the strong rooms and their surroundings for round the clock monitoring. Orders have been issued to enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 at the counting centre from 5 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

Strict arrangements were made to prevent anyone from entering the counting centres. Officials were directed to ensure that all the facilities were available for the vote counting process without any disruption, he noted.

The Collector said that for counting of votes 14 tables would be set up for each Assembly constituency. Each table would have one counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one micro observer and an additional 20 percent staff was kept ready as stand by.