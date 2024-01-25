Khammam CP pats AR constables for winning Mumbai Marathon

The AR constables Pilli Raju, R Gopi, Ch Srinivas, SK Rafi, K Suresh Kumar won gold medals 42.195 km Tata Mumbai Marathon Run organised on January 21 in Mumbai
Khammam: Five armed reserve (AR) police constables of Khammam police commissionerate have excelled in recently held Tata Mumbai Marathon Run.
The AR constables Pilli Raju, R Gopi, Ch Srinivas, SK Rafi, K Suresh Kumar won gold medals 42.195 km Tata Mumbai Marathon Run organised on January 21 in Mumbai. They called on Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt here on Thursday.
The CP congratulated the constables and felicitated them for excelling in the marathon. He wanted them to win medals and bring laurels to the district and the State. Additional DCP (AR) Kumaraswamy, ACPs Sushil Singh and Narsaiah and RI Kamaraju were present.