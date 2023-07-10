Khammam: Drunk man kills his two children in Madhira

A man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, strangled his two children to death at Madhira in the district on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

A man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, strangled his two children to death at Madhira in the district on Monday

Khammam: A man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, strangled his two children to death at Madhira in the district on Monday.

The accused Shivram Gopal was said to have brought his two children home from school in the evening and beaten them up severely. Later he strangled to death both Parshapu Ramakrishna (7) and P Aradhya (6) and wrapped their bodies in a blanket.

The family members who could not find the children after the school hours, started searching for them and found the bodies in the blanket during the late evening hours. The children were immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

It was said that Gopal had frequent quarrels with his family members for a while now. Multiple criminal cases were registered against Gopal in the past and he was recently released from jail.

Based on a complaint by family members, Madhira police booked a case and took up investigation. Wyra ACP MA Raheeman and other officials visited the spot. Gopal was absconding.