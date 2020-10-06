Khammam girl set ablaze case: Accused remanded

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Khammam: The minor girl, who was set ablaze by her employer’s son a few days ago here, was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment on Tuesday.

The girl suffered about 70 per cent burns and was being treated at a private hospital after the incident. The 13-year-old victim was set ablaze by the accused identified as 25-year-old Allam Maraiah after she resisted his sexual advances at the latter’s house at Parsibandham in the city.

One Town police booked a case against the accused under IPC Sections 376 read with 511, 307, 354,506 and Section 10 of POCSO (Protection of Children Sexual Offences) Act. The accused was produced before the court and was remanded.

