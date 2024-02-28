Khammam: Hostel wardens asked to deliver duties responsibly

The wardens, who got employment in the department by hard work, were the most suitable ones to mentor the students by sharing valuable lessons they learnt in their journey, said personality development expert Atluri Venkataramana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 08:43 PM

A two-day conference of Social Welfare Department hostel wardens of Khammam and Kothagudem districts held in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The wardens of social welfare hostels have a responsibility of training students for a brighter future, prominent personality development expert Atluri Venkataramana said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the two-day conference of Social Welfare Department hostel wardens of Khammam and Kothagudem districts, he said students would come from different social backgrounds and wardens should work tirelessly to help them reach higher levels in their lives. The wardens, who got employment in the department by hard work, were the most suitable ones to mentor the students by sharing valuable lessons they learnt in their journey. Students should be nurtured so as to make them great assets to the country and bring glory to the teachers, Venkataramana said.

Social Welfare DD, Kastala Satyanarayana, the programme coordinator, Ananda Kumar, Wardens Association Officer, Rukma Rao and others were present.