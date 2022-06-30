Khammam: KYA distributes school kits to students in government schools

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

The volunteers of KYA distributed school kits to students at several government schools in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Khammam Youth Association (KYA), the city based NGO has planned to reach out to around 350 students in 10 government schools in the current academic year by donating school kits.

The volunteers of the KYA have on Thursday launched the free distribution of school kits and handed over the school kits containing notebooks, school bags, stationery and a water bottle to students at Enkoor, Wyra and Konijerla mandals in the district.

The founder of the KYA D Sri Teja informed that the association has also planned carry out activities such as martial arts training, general knowledge classes, donate books to libraries, organising science fairs and others for a better future and ensure quality education.

Globally, the education system and technologies have been changing drastically and most youngsters showing interest in entrepreneurship to sustain their own life. The KYA focused on capacity building at the early stages of the children with proper facilities, he said.

The association initiated ‘Donate school kit’ programme in the year 2017 to support underprivileged children under the United Nations development programme goal-4 which focused on quality education.

The KYA team members Sreenivas D, Yashwant T, Sreekanth D, Ranga Rao G, Rahul B, Uday Kiran T, Ramu, Aravind J, Akshith, Prakash N, Srinu Y and Varun Preetham have visited the schools to distribute the schools kits.