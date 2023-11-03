| Khammam Man Hacks His 60 Year Old Wife To Death

Khammam: Man hacks his 60-year-old wife to death

The accused, Koppula Ramulu, a retired SCCL worker, hacked his wife Mangatayaru with an axe at their residence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Khammam: A 65-year-old man allegedly hacked his 60-year-old wife to death at Samithi Singaram village of Manugur mandal in the district on Friday.

The accused, Koppula Ramulu, a retired SCCL worker, hacked his wife Mangatayaru with an axe at their residence. The locals who found the woman dead informed the local police. The accused was taken into police custody.

CI Ramakanth visited the spot, booked a case and launched a probe into the incident.