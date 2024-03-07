Khammam: Priyadarshini students and faculty author a book marking Women’s Day

The special issue published under the editorship of the college academic director Atluri Venkata Ramana has become a platform for many valuable topics

KU VC Prof. T Ramesh released a book ‘Maharajni’ authored by Priyadarshini Degree and PG College students and faculty.

Khammam: The girl students and female faculty of Priyadarshini Degree and PG College authored a book ‘Maharajni’ marking International Women’s Day.

The special issue published under the editorship of the college academic director Atluri Venkata Ramana has become a platform for many valuable topics. Maharajni was a literal form given to the struggle they wish to wage against hardships they have faced in their respective lives.

As many as 40 students and faculty expressed their grief and protest from the depths of their hearts against the age old oppression, discriminatory classification, unwanted changes in family ties and women being portrayed as enemies in TV serials with meaningless stories.

The writers vehemently attacked the demons that were committing atrocities against them and warned not to test their patience. From agriculture to space, the services women rendered to the country were unparalleled. They protested the delay in tabling the women’s bill in the parliament, the book editor said.

The book was released by Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tatikonda Ramesh at the college annual day celebration here on Thursday. Addressing the students the VC lauded students for their creative talent and discipline wanted them to become role models for future generations.

The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu, principals Vankayalapati Rama Rao and Maddineni Venkateswara Rao, academic director Mamidala Sivakumar and physical director Wilson were present.