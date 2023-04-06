Khammam: Puvvada distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs 1.78 crore

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that the Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak scheme being implemented by the State government was helping poorer families in a big way.

The Minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.1.78 crore to 178 beneficiaries in Khammam constituency at his camp office here on Thursday. The government was implementing many welfare programmes for the welfare of the poor, he said.

With the help of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, many poor families were relieved from the financial burden in conducting marriages of their girl children. No State in the country was implementing such a scheme, Ajay Kumar noted.

He informed that till date, 8,106 cheques worth Rs 76.13 crore were handed over to beneficiaries in Khammam constituency under the scheme. The Minister also handed over CMRF cheques worth Rs.66.89 lakh sanctioned to beneficiaries at his camp office.

Transco sanctions Rs 2.40 crore CSR fund for roads

Later in the day, Ajay Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 2.40 crore sanctioned by TS Transco under its CSR initiative to district Collector VP Gautham. At the request of farmers of Raghunathapalem the minister ensured the sanction of the fund for laying roads in the mandal.