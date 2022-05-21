Khammam: Real estate ventures must earmark space for greenbelt, says Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Collector VP Gautham inspected Haritha Haram nursery at Edulapuram in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Every real estate venture must be registered and should have an area earmarked for greenbelt space, said District Collector VP Gautham.

He inspected real estate ventures at Edulapuram gram panchayat and held discussions with officials regarding registration of ventures and setting aside an area for greenbelt development. He told the officials to establish Haritha Haraam nurseries in greenbelt space.

Gautham along with Additional Collector Snehaltha Mogili earlier inspected ongoing and proposed development works in Pedda thanda and Edulapuram in Khammam Rural mandal. He informed that construction of 35 CC roads was taken up in Pedda thanda with Rs 1.17 crore and of them 26 roads were completed. The officials were directed to complete the remaining roads works.

The Collector inspected the areas where 26 CC roads and drains were proposed to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.29 crore at Edulapuram. He told the MPDO to install streetlights in the streets of TNGOs Colony. Gautham who made a surprise inspection of the local Anganwadi centre, being run in a rented house, found it to be congested. He instructed the officials to take steps to construct a permanent building with the help of donors or by the government.

Panchayat Raj EE KVK Srinivas Rao, DPO Hariprasad, Panchayat Raj Dy. EE K Siva Ganesh and others were present.

