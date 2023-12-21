Khammam: SBIT secretary bags prestigious Enterprising Edupreneur-2023 Award

The award was presented to SBIT secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri at the recent 55th edition of the ICT Academy Bridge -2023 conference held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

SBIT secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri presented ‘Enterprising Edupreneur Award 2022-23 by the Tamil Nadu government ICT Academy.

Khammam: The city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri was conferred with the prestigious ‘Enterprising Edupreneur Award 2022-23′ by the Tamil Nadu government ICT Academy.

The award was presented to her at the recent 55th edition of the ICT Academy Bridge -2023 conference held in Hyderabad in recognition of excellence in Edupreneurial ventures impacting the lives of students through ‘Industry-College Interaction Agreements’, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

He said that the event was organised to establish coordination between industries and colleges. It was aimed to help in creating the necessary qualities and opportunities for the recruitment of students.

CEOs, representatives of various industries, training and placement officers of various colleges along with management of various colleges have attended the programme. As part of the conference the SBIT signed MoUs with several industries.

The MoUs would help in improving the skills of their college students, coordination with various software companies regarding their placement and progress in achieving placements, Krishna noted.

The college principal Dr. Raj Kumar, vice principal Dr. K Amit Bindhaj, academic directors Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr. J Ravindra Babu, Dr. S Srinivasa Rao, TPO N Savita and others participated in the event.