Kharge, Rahul to meet leaders of North Eastern states on Saturday

By ANI Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sat - 15 July 23

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi will meet the leaders of North Eastern States Congress units except Assam on Saturday to discuss the election strategy for the upcoming general elections scheduled next year.

The meeting will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 10 am. On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with leaders of the Uttarakhand Unit at the party headquarters in Delhi to review party preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in 2024.

During the meeting, former Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Harish Rawat and PCC Chief Karan Mahara also remained present.

A similar meeting was held with leaders of Maharashtra Congress and discussed strategies to strengthen the party’s roots in the state.

During the meeting, they held discussions with the leaders of the Maharashtra Congress and took stock of the prevailing political situation, chalking out a three-point strategy to strengthen its base in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Loksabha elections and assembly polls in the state.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, said that three major decisions were taken in the meeting. All the senior leaders of the party will take responsibility for their Parliamentary constituencies. Secondly, from the month of September a padayatra (foot march) will be carried out in every district of the state under a senior leader, which will be followed by a bus yatra in the month of December when all the leaders will jointly visit all the constituencies together, Venugopal said.

The meeting was quite fruitful and lasted for four hours and all the leaders have a unanimous belief that the Congress will sweep the parliamentary elections in Maharashtra. During the meeting Rahul Gandhi specially referred to the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra where he got a phenomenal response, which was among the best in the country, he said further.