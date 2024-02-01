Care Football Academy beat Twin Cities FC 1-0 win in U-15 Football League

Ashini’s 43rd minute strike led Care Football Academy to a narrow 1-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Under-15 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 07:30 PM

Ashini’s 43rd minute strike led Care Football Academy to a narrow 1-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Under-15 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College

Hyderabad: Ashini’s 43rd minute strike led Care Football Academy to a narrow 1-0 win over Twin Cities FC in the Under-15 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Thursday.

In the other clashes, Deccan Dynamos and Telangana Sports School shared spoils with a scoreline of 1-1 and Hyderabad Women’s FC and Gajwel FC played a goalless draw.

Also Read Andhra Cricket Association felicitates KS Bharat ahead of second Test in Visakhapatnam

Results: U-15: Care Football Academy 1 (Ashini 1) bt Twin Cities FC 0, Deccan Dynamos 1 (Anjana 1) drew with Telangana Sports School 1 (Ridhima 1), Hyderabad Women’s FC 0 drew with Gajwel FC 0.