Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics announces winners of its lucky draw

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Leading electronic retailer, Bajaj Electronics hosted India’s biggest festive bumper draw of 50 lakh cash prizes and 40 Alto cars. The winners of the much anticipated lucky draw were announced by actor Kiran Abbavaram and actress Simran Choudhary in Bajaj Electronics’ store in Nexus Mall.

The Tollywood actors wished the winners of the lucky draw, and also encouraged customers to shop at the Bajaj Electronic stores and win exciting prizes.

The person with coupon number – 22092303809 won the mega prize of Rs 50 lakh.

“Bajaj Electronics has gained this success because of the trust and love of our customers,” said Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics adding, “we at Bajaj Electronics try to return the gratitude to our customers by organising bumper draws.”