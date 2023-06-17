Kishan Reddy claims TS received Rs 1.60 lakh cr as tax devolution

Kishan Reddy, who made a powerpoint presentation on the Centre's 'contribution towards development of Telangana', claimed that more than Rs 5.21 lakh crore of funds were allocated, sanctioned or disbursed by various union Ministries to Telangana since 2014 for schemes and development works

Published Date - 09:42 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday came out with a series of claims emphasizing on the Centre’s assistance to Telangana in multiple forms, including that the State received over Rs 1.60 lakh crore as tax devolution in the last eight years.

Kishan Reddy, who made a powerpoint presentation on the Centre’s ‘contribution towards development of Telangana’, claimed that more than Rs 5.21 lakh crore of funds were allocated, sanctioned or disbursed by various union Ministries to Telangana since 2014 for schemes and development works.

The State, he said, has been compensated Rs.8.379 crore since the introduction of GST in 2017. According to him, Rs.4.99 lakh crore was sanctioned to Telangana as Central share in central schemes and other development expenditure. The Centre has provided loans to a tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore to the State government and State owned Public Sector Units(PSUs), he said, adding that the State was provided Rs. 2.31 lakh crore additional support by RBI through ways and means allowances, overdraft and other facilities.

He claimed that the Centre has so far provided Rs 1.58 lakh crore as cost of procurement operations in providing MSP for cotton and paddy. Giving details of funds released to various sectors in the State, the union Minister said the Modi government had so far released Rs 1.08 lakh crore of construction of roads, Rs.32,823 crore for railway projects, Rs.573 crore for civil aviation, Rs.23,937 crore for power, energy and irrigation projects, Rs.34,090 crore for rural and urban infrastructure and Rs.7,479 crore for IT & Digitization.

In the last eight years the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 40,559 crore for agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, Rs.39,649 crore towards fertilizers and chemicals and Rs.14,572 crore for health and sanitation, he claimed, adding that the Industries, commerce, textiles and MSME sectors received Rs.1,502 crore, while for livelihood and Covid support, Rs.38,256 crore was given and Rs. 3,205 crore was provided for environment and forest activities.

Kishan Reddy also claimed that under Jal Jeevan Mission, the Centre disbursed Rs.1,588.01 crore to support Telangana in providing household tap connections. The Centre sanctioned Rs 1,366 crore for setting up AIIMS at Bibinagar and Rs.2,199 crore for strengthening medical infrastructure in the State, he said.

