Kishan Reddy inaugurates 3 passenger lifts at Sitafalmandi Railway station

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:34 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday dedicated three lifts at Sitafalmandi Railway station to the Nation.

Sharat Chandrayan, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, and other senior Railway officials were also present on the occasion.

The newly commissioned lifts come with heavy duty elevator with 13 passengers capacity, Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) in case of power failure, two stops and two openings on same side, machine room less and gearless motor type with VVF control, centre opening side glass door type and also has audio announcement feature.

Kishan Reddy said the Sitafalmandi Railway station has multiple platforms and the lifts will provide convenient mobility to passengers especially to senior citizens and Divyangjan.