KITS-Warangal organises tech talk session on digital technologies, Indian youth

Chief guest Tech Mahindra Global Delivery Head Kura Venkateshwara Reddy, explained how AI would impact the IT industry in the near future

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:40 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, (KITSW) organized a tech talk session titled “Digital Technologies and Indian Youth’s Role using Indian Swadharma, including Artificial Intelligence” on Wednesday for third-year B.Tech students.

Chief guest Tech Mahindra Global Delivery Head Kura Venkateshwara Reddy, explained how AI would impact the IT industry in the near future. He also shared insights on current industry trends and what students should focus on to make a career in the field.

KITSW Principal Asok Reddy said student workshops and seminars were being organised to foster the culture of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship among students.

