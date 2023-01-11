KITS Warangal wins gold medal for highest units of blood donation

Wed - 11 January 23

Hanamkonda: The Student Activity Centre and NSS unit of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal won the Gold Medal (Governor’s Award) for donating the highest units of blood for the needy in the academic year 2021-22.

District Collector and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) president Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu handed over the medal to KITSW NSS Programme Officer V Chandrashekar Rao at the general body meeting held on Tuesday in the presence of MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar. Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy and others were present.

