KITSW to hold student orientation programme on Thursday

The event is scheduled to take place at the KITS Warangal campus Auditorium on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Warangal: The Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW), is all set to kickstart the academic year 2023-24 with a Student Orientation Programme (SOP) for its incoming B.Tech first-year students.

The event is scheduled to take place at the KITS Warangal campus Auditorium on Thursday.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the event will feature introductions to various infrastructure facilities and laboratories by the respective Heads of Departments and faculty members.

As part of the programme, the “Almanac for 2023-24,” detailing the academic year plan, will be presented to the attendees. This document outlines the crucial dates and milestones for the upcoming academic session.

The B.Tech. first-year class sessions are scheduled to commence from August 18, 2023, coinciding with the launch of the Student Induction Program (SIP), designed to ease the students’ transition into college life.