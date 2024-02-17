KLH NSS volunteers spearhead transformation in Pudur village

The initiative was organized by the NSS team of KLH of KL Deemed to be University, the camp commenced with a mission to significantly uplift the village's social fabric.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad campus concluded a week of community service in Pudur village, Parigi Mandal, anchored by the National Service Scheme (NSS) principle of ‘Not Me But You.’

The initiative was organized by the NSS team of KLH of KL Deemed to be University, the camp commenced with a mission to significantly uplift the village’s social fabric.

Also Read KLH Hyderabad campus student receives TiHAN IIT research grant and technical support from Microsoft for startup

“The community service initiative is a testament to our proactive approach towards societal betterment. Our commitment to such endeavours is rooted in a long-standing tradition of service and the belief that education should transcend classroom walls to positively impact the world around us,” said Dr. G.Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University.

In collaboration with stakeholders, KLH NSS volunteers led health camps, cleanliness drives, awareness rallies, tree plantation efforts, and interactive educational sessions for children, showcasing a comprehensive approach to community development. The initiative saw the active involvement of volunteers, local women, students, and elected officials, all united in their goal to enact positive societal cha