Know the festivals and pilgrim centres of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:32 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Erstwhile Musi River is also called?

a) Manchinadi

b) Muchukunda

c) Musikumda

d) None of the above

Ans: b

Explanation: Also known as Moosa River or Muchukunda River or Musinuru, the Musi River is a tributary of the Krishna River in the Deccan plateau, and it flows through the Telangana State. Hyderabad stands on the banks of River Musi, which divides the old city and the new city. Two dams — Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar — built on the river used to be a major source of water for Hyderabad, especially during the reign of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It was also called Nerva river during their time.

2. In which district is Ananthagiri Hills located?

a) Vikarabad

b) Warangal

c) Medak

d) Rangareddy

Ans: a

Explanation: Located in Vikarabad district, Ananthagiri Hills is a scenic tourist spot in Telangana, and houses Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. The water from these hills flows to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar lakes, which are major sources of water for Hyderabad and its surroundings. Considered one of the dense forests in Telangana, it is the birthplace of Musi River, which flows through Hyderabad.

3. What is the second largest festival in Telangana?

a) Komuravelli Mallanna Jatara

b) Kurumurthy Jatara

c) Peddagattu Jatara (Gollagattu)

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: Peddagattu Jatara is also known as Gollagattu Jatara or Lingamathula Jatara or Dhurajpally Jatara. Celebrated at Dhurajapally in Suryapet district, it is the second largest festival in Telangana. The festival is celebrated once in every two years to appease Lord Lingamanthula Swamy and Goddess Choudamma, the presiding deities of the temple. Sri Lingamanthula Swamy is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, while Goddess Choudamma is his sister and the deities are offered various pujas during the four-day fete.

4. What are the historical forts in Peddapally district?

a) Domakonda fort

b) Malangur fort

c) Ramagiri fort

d) None of the above

Ans: c

Explanation: The Ramagiri Fort, also known as Ramagiri Khilla, is located over a mountain top near Begumpet village in Ramagiri mandal in Peddapalli district. The fort was built in the 12th century by the Kakatiyas of Warangal and was later renovated and ruled by the Musunuri Nayaks. After them, it was controlled by the Qutb Sahi Sultanate from 1518 to 1687. In 1656, the ruler of Golconda, Abdullah Qutb Shah, gave the fort to his son-in-law, who happens to be one of Aurangzeb’s sons.

5. Another name of Singur project is?

a) Mogaligundla Baga Reddy Singur project

b) Manjira project

c) Kadem Narayana Reddy Singur project

d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Singur project is also known as Mogaligundla Baga Reddy Singur project. It is located near Singur village of Pulkal mandal in Sangareddy district. Constructed on the Manjeera River in 1989, it is a tributary of Godavari River with a gross capacity of 29.91 thousand million cubic feet. It also serves as a source of drinking water for Hyderabad. The deep waters of the reservoir are believed to be home to about 1,000 crocodiles.

6. Which pair is correct?

1. Ramalingeshwara Temple – Pambanda

2. Bhadreshwara Temple – Bhavigi

3. Venkateshwara Swamy Temple – Kodangal

4. All of the above

Ans: 4

Explanation:

• Pambanda Ramalingeshwara Temple is located near the Kulkacharla mandal in Vikarabad district. This rock is nicknamed Pambanda because of its snake shape. There is an underground stream beneath the Shiva Linga in the temple and flows continuously throughout the year. The water gets collected into a pond near the temple. It is believed that River Musi is originated from this place.

• Tandur Bhadrappa Temple (Bhavigi Bhadreshwara Temple) is one of the famous Shiva temples in Vikarabad district. It was constructed in 1940 in Veera Shiva Agama procedure.

• Mahalakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Kodangal is popularly known as Balaji Temple where the Lord Venkateshwara is worshipped. In 1970, the Lord was consecrated in the temple by the Lord’s archakas. Along with the idol of Lord Venkateshwara, idols of goddesses Bhudevi and Sridevi are also consecrated here for worship.

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles