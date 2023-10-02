KNRUHS announces second phase of online counseling for PG medical seats 2023-24

Candidates who were allotted seats in the first phase of counseling and have not reported/discontinued the course at the respective college will not be eligible to exercise their options.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the second phase of web-based counselling for allotment of vacant Post Graduate medical and diploma seats under Management Quota and NRI quota in affiliated private medical colleges for 2023-24.

Candidates can exercise web-options from 2 pm on October 2 to 2 pm on October 4 through the website https://pvttspgmed.tsche.in or knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates who are allotted a seat as per their choice in web-counselling but do not join the course at allocated medical college, will not be able to exercise web options for subsequent rounds of counselling to prevent seat blocking.

Candidates admitted up to the second phase will be permitted for up-gradation up to mop up phase of counseling.

They are also now allowed to exercise web options for mop-up phase of counseling but will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of counseling after joining in third round of State Quota, the notification said.