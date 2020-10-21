KNRUHS issues notification for MPH admissions

The MPH course will be conducted by Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal has issued notification for admission into Master of Public Health (MPH) course through computer-based online entrance tested for the academic year 2020-21. The MPH course will be conducted by Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad.

Application forms through online were invited from eligible candidates for admission into the MPH course. Interested candidates can apply online on the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in from 10 am, October 21 to 5 pm on November 4. The entrance test will be conducted between 3 pm and 4.30 pm on November 10 in Hyderabad and details of the centre where the exam will be held will be provided in the hall ticket.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from November 7 from the KNRUHS website, a press release said.

