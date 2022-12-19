KNRUHS to conduct web-based counselling for BDS course

All eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website who were not allotted any seats in the previous phases of counselling can exercise web options

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:13 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday has notified to conduct mop-up phase of web-based counselling for vacant seats after second phase of counselling for BDS (Bachelor in Dental Surgery) course under management quota for 2022-23 in affiliated private dental colleges including Army Dental College in Telangana.

All eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website who were not allotted any seats in the previous phases of counselling can exercise web options from 4 pm on Monday, December 19 to 4 pm on Tuesday, December 20, through the website https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/

The details of vacant seats are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and candidates can exercise web options for all vacant BDS seats in all dental colleges under KNRUHS through https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/.

For technical issues in exercising web options: 9392685856/7842542216 and 9059672216, for clarification on regulations 9490585796/ 8500646769 (10.30 am to 5 pm) for payment gateway issues call: 9959101577

Visit https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/ for more details