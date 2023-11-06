Kodad police seize 50kg ganja, nab three

Kodad rural police on Monday arrested three persons, including two women, and seized 50 kg of ganja worth Rs.12.5 lakh during a vehicle check at the inter-state border check-post at Ramapuram in the district.

Mon - 6 November 23

The arrested persons were Avadesh Chandrasekhar Varma, Shaila Pradeep Dhandakar and Sarika Vilas Mahithe from Raigad in Maharashtra. Superintendent of Police BK Rahul Hegde said the police were checking four bags in a private bus, which was going to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada, and found the ganja. The three accused had reached Visakhapatnam from Maharashtra on November 3 by train and purchased the ganja for Rs.1 lakh. They were on their way back to Maharashtra to sell it there.