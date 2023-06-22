Supari murder attempt on college official: Seven in custody in Kodad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Suryapet: The Kodad Town police have reportedly arrested seven persons in connection with an alleged attempt to kill Bude Kantha Rao, secretary of the Gate Institute of Technology and Sciences here.

According to sources, the driver of a DCM van, Korra Ramulu (32), Baluru Venkateshwarlu(30), Bade Lingaiah(40), Pendra Ramu(38), Thoguri Srinivas Rao(57), Budde Ramurthi (58) and Neela Satyanarayana were the arrested persons. Another five persons, who were also linked to the case, were said to be absconding.

The arrest came in the wake of a complaint lodged by Kantha Rao, who said some persons tried to kill him by hitting his car with a DCM van near Babu Nagar on the outskirts of Kodad on June 19.

The attempt, he alleged, was to kill him and make it look like a road accident. The police reportedly found that a businessman, Neela Satyanarayana, had engaged a supari gang to kill Kantha Rao by offering Rs 50 lakh.

He also gave Rs 5 lakh as advance to the gang, sources said, adding that the gang had tried to kill Kantha Rao twice, both by hitting his car with a DCM van, once at Munagala and the second time at Kodad. However, Kantha Rao escaped with minor injuries.

On the suspicion that both incidents were attempts to kill him, he approached the Kodad Town police. It is learnt that differences cropped up between Kantha Rao and Satyanarayana on their partnership in the Kodad Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS). Kantha Rao has a 20 percent share in the institute, in which Satyanarayana too was a partner.

Meanwhile, the police were tightlipped on the case, with more details expected to be divulged in a day or two.