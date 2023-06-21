False propaganda won’t yield votes in elections: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy strongly objected to comments made by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said leaders of the opposition had a wrong perception that they would gain votes in the next elections with false allegations against the BRS government.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy strongly objected to comments made by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and said the latter had taken up his padayatra to spread false propaganda and mislead the people with baseless allegations against the State government.

Vikramarka was walking on the roads laid by the BRS government and drinking water from Mission Bhagiratha. Through his walk, the CLP leader should be aware of the improved road connectivity and basic amenities in towns and rural areas, but he was still making allegations against the BRS government for political gain, the Minister said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav was also present.