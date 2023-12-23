Kodangal constituency to be merged with erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Sources said oral instructions were already issued to officials to commence the feasibility exercise on merging the constituency into erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Hyderabad: The State government is exploring the possibility of merging the Kodangal constituency into the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district limits. The constituency is represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

At present, a few mandals in Kodangal constituency, including Kosgi Maddur, Kothapally and Gundunal were included in the Narayanpet limits. Likewise, apart from Kodangal constituency headquarters, Doultabad and Bomraspet mandals were added to the Vikarabad district limits. Efforts were now being made to delimit all such mandals from these two districts and club them with Mahabubnagar district.

On the other hand, Gandeed and Mohammadabad mandals under Parigi constituency limits in Vikarabad district were included in Mahabubnagar limits. Now, there are possibilities of two mandals being included back in Vikarabad district and Koilkonda mandal under Mahabubnagar limits to be clubbed under Narayanpet district limits.

The new districts were formed on October 12, 2016. The erstwhile Mahabubnagar was divided into five districts and Shadnagar constituency, which was part of old Mahabubnagar district, was included under Rangareddy limits. This apart, efforts were also underway to include the entire Kalwakurthy constituency into Nagarkurnool district.

As Kalwakurthy constituency has borders with the Hyderabad-Rangareddy district, a few mandals, including Amangal, Kadthal, Madugula and Talakondapally have been merged with Rangareddy district limits. The Chief Minister’s native village is under Vanguru mandal jurisdiction and this comes under Achampet constituency limits.

Now, proposals are being made to club Vanguru mandal under Kalwakurthy constituency. The Chief Minister’s native village and constituency are likely to be included in one segment limits and to this effect orders have been issued to the District Collectors, sources said.

Wanaparthy district

After the division of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, a few mandals from Kollapur, Makthal and Devarkadra constituencies were included under Wanaparthy district. Accordingly, Kollapur constituency now comes under Nagarkurnool constituency, Deverkadra constituency under Mahabubnagar and Makthal under Narayanpet district.

Delimiting the mandals from Wanaparthy would result in lesser mandals under the district limits. This would eventually result in only one constituency being under the district limits. There is uncertainty on whether the State government initiates any steps towards taking up this exercise.

Demand for new Revenue divisions

In the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, there were 64 mandals and they have been increased to 75 mandals after inclusion of few others. As a result, a few towns in different constituencies have now been upgraded as municipalities.

These apart, there is demand from people to upgrade a few towns into revenue divisions. There have been demands to upgrade Kosgi under Narayanpet, Atmakur under Wanaparthy, Alampur under Jogulamba Gadwal, Jedcharla under Mahabubnagar limits into revenue divisions.

In addition to these, people have also been demanding creation of new mandals. However, there is no clarity on whether the government would consider such demands.