Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy quits BJP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:54 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: In a major jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming election to the State assembly, former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party.

In his resignation letter, Rajgopal Reddy said: “The opposition to the government in the State is at an extreme level. It is clear that people want change. Telangana should be freed from KCR family rule. I think my ambition will be fulfilled in five weeks. As an alternative to BRS, I have decided that the people should act according to the Congress and people’s ideas. A year and a half ago, the BJP emerged as an alternative to the ruling BRS in Telangana. Now people are offering Congress as an alternative to BRS. That is why I also decided to act according to the thoughts of Telangana people. I never aspired for positions. I strived for the interests of Telangana.”

Ever since he lost the Munugode by-poll, there were reports that soon he would be joining back the Congress. Rajgopal Reddy was said to be under tremendous pressure from his elder brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to return to the Congress.