Kothagudem Collector comes to the rescue of accident victim

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has come to the rescue of an accident victim and arranged an ambulance to shift the patient, fighting for life, to Government District Hospital in Khammam.

According to sources, a man Payam Lakhmaiah of Chandralagudem in Paloncha mandal in the district met with a road accident during late night hours on Wednesday at Mulakalapalli in the district. He was rushed to the Government District Hospital in Kothagudem for treatment.

After examining the patient, the doctors advised his family members to take him to Khammam District Hospital for emergency medical services as his condition was serious. The family members of the accident victim, who belonged to a poor family, in a helpless condition, called the Collector Durishetty over phone.

Responding to the phone call immediately, the Collector called Kothagudem Hospital Superintendent Dr. Kumaraswamy and arranged for an ambulance at 11.20 pm to shift the accident victim to Khammam Hospital.

The family members of the accident victim thanked the Collector for responding to their phone call even in the late night hours and arranging a special ambulance to save the life of Lakhmaiah, who was in critical condition.

The health condition of the accident victim was said to be stable, informed Dr. Kumaraswamy.