Residents of tribal hamlet rename it after IAS officer

Government officials can earn love and respect from the public if they are able to pay attention to their problems and resolve them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Kothagudem: Government officials can earn love and respect from the public if they are able to pay attention to their problems and resolve them.

As an example of such respect for government officials, the residents of a tribal hamlet, Madhya Gumpu in Subbaraopet gram panchayat of Dummugudem mandal, have renamed their hamlet after IAS officer Anudeep Durishetty, who served as Kothagudem district Collector until recently. The reason for renaming the hamlet after him is that he addressed a problem which the residents were struggling with for the last five decades. The hamlet lacked a proper road facility to reach the main road and the residents suffered a lot to reach the main road in times of emergency.

Speaking to Telangana Today, village sarpanch V Chinna Rao said the residents had to pass through a mud road that passed through farm fields and they had tough times in the rainy season in reaching the local canal road that connects them to the main road. There was a problem with land acquisition as some farmers refused to give their land for the road. But with the initiative of Durishetty, the land acquisition problem was solved and a gravel road was laid in February.

Later, following a request by the gram panchayat and residents of the hamlet, the official sanctioned Rs.9.80 lakh required for laying a CC road from the hamlet to the main road ensuring connectivity to the mandal headquarters. With Durishetty laying focus to address the issue, the local MPDO and Panchayat Raj engineering officials also worked seriously to lay the road. The problem was solved just because of the interest shown by Durishetty, Chinna Rao noted.

After the road was laid, the gram panchayat and the hamlet residents passed a resolution to rename it as Anudeep Gumpu as a mark of thanksgiving to the official for addressing their decades old problem, he added.

Durishetty is now the Hyderabad District Collector.