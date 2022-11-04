Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust comes to rescue of child diagnosed with heart problem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Kolla Rithwik returned home safely after a heart surgery in Hyderabad.

Kothagudem: Dr GSR Charitable Trust Chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao has come to the rescue of a boy diagnosed with a congenital heart disease and made arrangements for his heart surgery free of cost.

The three-and-half-year old boy, Kolla Rithwik of Regalla village in Lakshmidevipalli mandal in the district has been suffering from ill health since his birth. During a medical camp organised by the trust at Paloncha two months ago he was diagnosed with a septal defect commonly referred to as a hole in the heart.

Doctors advised a heart surgery for the boy to cure the defect. Surgery had to be performed at a corporate hospital and involved huge expenditure, which the boy’s father Kolla Naveen, who works as a car driver, could not afford. Coming to know about the plight of the boy’s family, Dr. Srinivasa Rao, who also happens to be Director of Public Health, responded with humanity and made arrangements for boy’s heart surgery through Dr, GSR Charitable Trust at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

A team of high-level medical experts successfully performed an expensive surgery with advanced technology. Dr. Srinivasa Rao took special care of Rithwik from the time he was admitted to the hospital till he was discharged on Thursday in perfect health. He reviewed Rithwik’s health condition from time to time and guided members of the trust to ensure that the boy returned safely to Kothagudem. The boy’s father Naveen and family thanked Dr. Srinivasa Rao for his humanitarian gesture by providing expensive medical care to their son, said a release from the trust here on Friday.