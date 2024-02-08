Kothagudem: Harassment of Yellandu BRS councillor continues

Excise officials seized Ganesh Wines located at the new bus stand area in Yellandu and run by BRS councillor Kondapalli Saritha's husband Kondapalli Ganesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Kothagudem: Harassment of a BRS councillor who supported no confidence against Yellandu municipal chairman D Venkateshwar Rao has been continuing.

Excise officials seized Ganesh Wines located at the new bus stand area in Yellandu and run by BRS councillor Kondapalli Saritha’s husband Kondapalli Ganesh. Excise CI B Ram Prasad in statement on Thursday said that during a raid on the wine shop on Wednesday evening it was found that liquor was sold to youths below 21 years. Following the directions of higher officials the shop was seized, he said

It was said that Ganesh played a key role in mobilising support in favour of the no-confidence motion against Venkateshwar Rao for the past two years. It might be recalled that the forest officials seized the lands of councillor’s family at Rajiv Nagar on Wednesday.