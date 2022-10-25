Kothagudem: Paloncha police visit family members of police martyr

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:54 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

DSP T Satyanarayana with the family members of Bandi Harinath at Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Paloncha DSP T Satyanarayana visited the family members of Bandi Harinath, who died in a Maoist attack 20 years ago while performing his duties as a constable at Allapalli police station in the district.

The DSP interacted with Harinath’s wife Rajyalakshmi, son Amruth Sainath and daughter Tejaswi at their residence at Bollorugudem in Paloncha town on Tuesday. He paid floral tributes to Harinath’s portrait as a mark of honour as part of Police Commemoration Week.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said that the family members of police martyrs could contact him if they have any problems. It was the result of the sacrifices of police martyrs that people in the society were living peacefully and the public should never forget their sacrifices, he said.

Palvancha CI, Nagaraju, SI, Naresh and staff participated in this programme.