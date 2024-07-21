Kothagudem police arrests five fake journalists

Kothagudem: Kothagudem one-town police on Sunday arrested five persons for blackmailing and trying to extort money from a man in the guise of journalists.

CI, Karunakar informed that the accused have blackmailed an individual, D Karthik of Sanyasi Basthi here, after his mother was allegedly killed by his father sometime back. The accused told Karthik that his mother had an extra-marital affair; that was why she was killed by her husband and threatened him to give money for not publishing the news.

Based on the complaint by Karthik a case was registered and investigation was taken up. Eluri Rajesh Kumar of Srinagar Colony, Dasari Sambasiva Rao of Burley pit area, Guntur Srinivasa Rao of Housing Board Colony, Mekala Ramesh of Rudrampur and Badavath Ganesh of Medara Basthi in Kothagudem town were the accused, the CI said.