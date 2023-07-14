Kothagudem: Public hearing held on ITC expansion at Sarapaka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Kothagudem: A public hearing for construction of the eighth plant as part of the expansion of ITC at Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal was conducted on Friday.

Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, former MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu and former MLC Balasani Lakshmi Narayana participated in the public hearing and expressed their views.

Speaking on the occasion, they said there was no objection on the part of the government for the construction of the eighth plant of ITC. More trees have to be planted for environmental protection and better methods have to be adopted in wastewater treatment.

The legislators also told the company to conduct awareness programmes on chronic diseases, to set up health camps, to develop education, to build a good hospital to provide health services to the local people.

The company DGM (HR) Shyam Kiran informed that the new plant worth Rs 3,000 crore would directly and indirectly create 10,000 jobs in the region.