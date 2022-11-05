Kothagudem: SFI demands action against school for negligence in student’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram has demanded action against a private school at Laxmipuram village of Burgampad mandal SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram has demanded action against a private school at Laxmipuram village of Burgampad mandal

Kothagudem: SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram has demanded action against a private school at Laxmipuram village of Burgampad mandal in the district over the death of a student of the school.

In a statement here on Saturday he said that the student, Shanmukh Reddy (4) studying nursery in Srinivasa Vidyaniketan was mowed down by the school bus when he got down from it and was going into his house.

Also Read Constable injured in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy

The incident occurred when the bus driver was reversing the bus after dropping the child near his house on Friday evening. The student was killed due to the negligence of the school management and the bus driver, he complained.

Veerabhadram demanded the authorities to revoke the recognition of the school and do justice to the boy’s family. The district education department should register criminal cases against the school management.

He informed that the SFI had written letters to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) against Holy Faith Minority B Ed College at Paloncha for running the college against the NCTE norms and for troubling the students.