Kothagudem: Six-year-old boy entangles in swing rope, dies

Kothagudem: In a freak accident, a six-year-old boy died when the rope of a swing he was playing in strangled him at Aswaraopet in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, the boy’s mother Nandini was feeding lunch to her son, Saheth, who was playing in a swing in the front yard of the house. She went inside on some work and came back to see her son’s neck entangled in the rope.

She freed the boy from the rope and informed her husband Ravikanth, a bank employee. They took the boy to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.