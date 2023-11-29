Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth visits LWE polling station at Unjupalli

SP Dr Vineeth informed that after 2004 the polling station was set up again this time in Unjupalli, which was identified as a Maoist affected polling station

SP Dr Vineeth G visited the LWE affected polling station Unjupalli in Cherla mandal in the Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G visited the most problematic polling station in the State, Unjupalli in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Polling station was set up at the village after a gap of 19 years. The SP informed that after 2004 the polling station was set up again this time in Unjupalli, which was identified as a Maoist affected polling station.

He said that tight security arrangements have been made so that the people living in Pusuguppa, Vaddipeta and Unjupalli villages could cast their votes without fear. He spoke to the polling personnel, who arrived at the polling station along with the polling materials and boosted their morale.

Later, the SP Dr. Vineeth inspected the place where the Maoists set a lorry on fire at Pusuguppa on Tuesday night. Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and Cherla CI, B Rajagopal accompanied the SP.