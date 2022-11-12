Kothagudem: Woman attempts suicide after fight with daughter over cot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A petty clash over a cot and utensils reportedly forced a woman to attempt death by suicide at Paloncha town in the district on Saturday.

The woman, S Savithri works in a kirana store and lives with her daughter M Lakshmi at Brahman Bazaar in the town. For the last few days, both were arguing over a cot and other appliances, which the mother wanted to use. However, Lakshmi reportedly did not allow her mother to use the cot to sleep.

Upset over her daughter’s behaviour, Savithri doused herself with petrol and set herself ablaze.

Neighbours rushed to her rescue and shifted her to the District Hospital for treatment. Her condition was said to be critical.