KRMB meeting cancelled

The board called for the KRMB meeting to discuss it's money woes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 09:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on Friday, has been cancelled, according to officials. The board called for the meeting to discuss it’s money woes.

But it decided to cancel the meeting as the Secretary Jal Shakti has assured it that the issue of the funds would be taken up with the governments of AP and Telangana. They board officials had reportedly thought of calling on the Chief Ministers of the two states to appraise the situation.

But that move was also dropped as the financial issues of the board would come up for discussion at the high level meeting to be held in New Delhi on Jan 15. The Chief Secretaries of both States would take part in the meeting.