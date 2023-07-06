KT Rama Rao lauds Mukhra (K) of Adilabad for planting saplings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Adilabad: As many as 5,000 saplings planted by residents of Mukhra (K), a model village in Echoda mandal to mark birthday of MAUD minister KT Rama Rao last year have now grown and while some of them bore flowers and fruits as well. Photographs of the trees were shared on Twitter on Thursday by BRS leader Gadge Dheeraj.

Responding to the tweet, Rama Rao appreciated the gesture of residents. The villagers had planted 1,500 saplings and 1,000 saplings in July of 2021 and 2020, respectively, while 500 saplings were planted in 2019 in connection with the birthday of Rao. It may be noted here that villagers of Mukhra created a record by planting one lakh saplings as they en masse planted 20,000 in a 10-acre piece of land, under Green India Challenge, massive green plantation drive envisaged and initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginipalli Santosh Kumar in October of 2022.