KT Rama Rao reminds Modi of depositing Rs.15 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:46 AM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his assurance to deposit Rs.15 lakh into the bank accounts of citizens.

Sharing a tweet of a news agency which read Indian funds in Swiss Banks rise 50 percent to 14 year high of Rs.30.5 crore on surge in institutional holdings, the Industries Minister reminded the Prime Minister that this was a good opportunity to deposit Rs.30 lakh amount to each Indian account.

Modi Ji, Golden opportunity for you to do a double engine trick & deposit ₹30 Lakhs (15 X 2) to each Indian account Reminding you of your commitment 👇 pic.twitter.com/sZltYTENnh — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 18, 2022

He also shared the Prime Minister’s past tweets. The Minister tweeted “Modi ji, golden opportunity for you to do a double engine trick and deposit Rs.30 lakhs (15*2) to each Indian account. Reminding you of your commitment”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .