KT Rama Rao vows to nurture new generation of leaders

He exuded confidence that people who blessed Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS, through 14 years of relentless struggle to achieve Telangana and later, putting the State on a progressive path, will continue their support.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 March 2024, 01:40 PM

Hyderabad: Amid some BRS leaders deserting the party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called for nurturing a new generation of leaders and continuing to tread the path of struggle initiated by the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. He exuded confidence that people who blessed Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS, through 14 years of relentless struggle to achieve Telangana and later, putting the State on a progressive path, will continue their support.

Taking to X on Friday morning, Rama Rao hailed Chandrashekhar Rao’s determination and the monumental journey that led to the creation of Telangana state. He credited the former Chief Minister for creating a political tsunami, transforming what seemed impossible into a reality by spearheading the movement for Telangana statehood. He lauded Chandrashekhar Rao’s courage to initiate the fight alone and rallying lakhs of individuals for the cause, notwithstanding adversities including insults, betrayals, and conspiracies.

Asserting the people’s support for K Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS working president stated that people themselves will safeguard him from the political attacks and treacherous conspiracies against him. “People of Telangana will teach a fitting lesson to those who are attempting to undermine the legacy of their brave and beloved leader,” he added.