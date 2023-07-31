KTR’s remark on coalition government in Centre likely to set off a political storm

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is of the view that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to form a government at the centre in the next parliamentary elections slated to be held in 2024.

The thinking of the BRS was indicated by its working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in a cryptic comment during a post-cabinet press briefing here on Monday.

Rama Rao told newsmen about the cabinet clearance for a massive expansion of the Metro Rail project in Hyderabad, the State capital of Telangana. He said the Government chalked out an ambitious plan of extension of Metro services on different routes radiating from the Hyderabad core city area.

Two of the routes – Jubilee Bus station – Tumkunta and Patny – Kandlakoya of the proposed metro rail extension pass through the military area and defence lands have to be acquired for the proposed Metro rail expansion.

The BRS working president, however, made an interesting remark after he pointed out that the Telangana government expected financial assistance from the Centre for the proposed Metro expansion.

“Even if the Centre does not give any funds, we will raise money on our own,” he said. But the most significant political comment made at this juncture was that if the Centre did not give funds, there would be a coalition government at the Centre in 2024 and we (BRS) will be playing a crucial role in it.”

Interestingly, this is the first time that the BRS working president had made such a comment about a coalition government to be formed at the Centre and the BRS playing a key role in it.