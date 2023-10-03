KTR assures major beverage unit in Jagtial

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that a unit of either PepsiCo or Coca-Cola would be established in Jagtial to help mango farmers if Dr Sanjay Kumar MLA was re-elected with a thumping majority.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Jagtial: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Tuesday that a unit of either PepsiCo or Coca-Cola would be established in Jagtial to help mango farmers if Dr Sanjay Kumar MLA was re-elected with a thumping majority.

The Minister, who handed over double bedroom houses to beneficiaries apart from inaugurating the District Police Office and the Integrated veg and meat market, said he would take the initiative to set up a soft drink manufacturing unit of either of the two companies since mango crop was being produced in a big way in the district.

Addressing a public meeting in Jagtial later, Rama Rao praised local legislature Sanjay Kumar for striving hard for the development of Jagtial constituency. Responding positively to requests made by the MLA, the Minister assured to prepare a Jagtial town master plan without any losses for farmers and also to lay an underground drainage network in the town. Though Jagtial was made a municipality in 1956, the condition of the town was in bad shape due to negligence of Congress leaders, he said.

Paddy was being cultivated in a big way in the district and it was routine practice to get water from SRSP canal by arranging motors. During the Congress regime, electricity officials used to cut off electric wires and throw motors into the canal leaving farmers in distress. Now, the situation has changed. The SRSP canal in the district was like a perennial river with reverse pumping of water from the Kaleshwaram project made possible by spending Rs.1,000 crore.

Stating that Jagtial was developed on all fronts, Rama Rao said there were earlier incidents of people waging agitations for junior and degree colleges. Now, besides sanctioning a separate district, a medical college was also sanctioned to Jagtial.

As senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy failed to develop the constituency, local people had elected Sanjay Kumar as the MLA, Rama Rao said, assuring more development if the legislator was reelected.