KTR assures support to jobless youngster’s family

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has assured all support to the family members of C Naveen Kumar, who died, allegedly by suicide, on Friday.

A resident of BY Nagar of Sircilla town, Naveen Kumar was found hanging in his room. In a note left by him, Naveen Kumar said he had decided to end his life unable to get a job and that nobody was responsible for his death.

Responding to the incident, the Minister spoke to Naveen’s father Nagabushanam over phone on Saturday morning and consoled the family members. The Minister assured all support and instructed the Sircilla municipal governing body to make arrangements for the funeral.

Naveen Kumar, who pursued a Hotel Management course in Hyderabad, worked in a garment showroom in Sircilla and left the job three months ago. Later, he tried for other jobs but in vain, family members said.