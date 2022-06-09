| Ktr Calls For Action Plan As Indias Rank Slips To Bottom Of Environmental Performance Index

KTR calls for action plan, as India’s rank slips to bottom of Environmental Performance Index

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Even as the union government termed India’s ranking last out of 180 countries on Environmental Performance Index as “unscientific” and “refused to accept it”, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called for a serious introspection.

He suggested that all the State governments and the Centre should come up with an action plan on the lines of Harita Haaram in Telangana.

Environmental Performance Index assesses countries’ performance on 40 indicators under environmental health, ecosystem vitality and climate. India scored 18.9 of 100 and it’s rank has come down from 168 in 2020 to 180 in 2022.

Responding to the same, Minister KT Rama Rao said the report calls for serious intropspection. “An action plan is must on the lines of Harita Haaram in Telangana on the part of all State governments and the Centre as well. We cannot afford to let down our future generations,” he tweeted.

India ranked at the bottom at 180! This report calls for serious introspection & an action plan in the lines of #HaritaHaaram in #Telangana on the part of all state Governments & Centre as well We cannot afford to let down our future generations#EnvironmentalPerformanceIndex pic.twitter.com/4db2IA9XhX — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 9, 2022

