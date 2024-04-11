KTR demands Congress to implement BC Declaration

He also demanded for allocation of Rs.20,000 crore in the State budget towards implementation of the BC sub-plan, besides establishing the Most Backward Classes (MBC) department.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that State government immediately implement the BC Declaration made by the Congress party during the Assembly elections in December last year. He also demanded for allocation of Rs.20,000 crore in the State budget towards implementation of the BC sub-plan, besides establishing the Most Backward Classes (MBC) department.

“It has become a habit for the Congress to make false promises to garner votes from different sections of the society and abandon them after coming to power. Despite promising to implement the BC sub-plan with Rs.20,000 crore, no monetary allocations were made in the recent ‘Vote on Account budget’ for the purpose. However, the BRS will play its role as the main opposition and ensure that all the electoral promises are implemented by the Congress over the next five years,” he said while addressing the 197th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

In commemoration of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’s bicentenary celebrations to be held in 2027, Rama Rao advocated for the installation of a statue in his honour within the next three years. He highlighted the demand made by BRS MLC K Kavitha for installation of Phule’s statue on the Assembly premises.

He pointed out that the BRS gave the highest number of MP tickets to the BCs for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, compared to its political rivals which treat them as mere vote banks but refuse to give them appropriate opportunities. While five of 17 MP seats in the State were reserved, the BRS fielded BC candidates in six of the remaining 12 parliamentary constituencies.

The former Minister said the previous BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao walked the path of Mahatma Phule and strove for equal opportunities and rights for all in terms of education and employment. He asserted the BRS’s commitment to providing advice and suggestions to the government as the main opposition in ensuring equality for all.

He stated that besides setting up 1,000 residential welfare educational institutions under the BRS regime, efforts were made to enable talented students from BC communities to pursue higher education abroad with a Rs.20 lakh overseas fellowship. The BRS government had also encouraged traditional and caste-based occupations by providing necessary financial support and skill development initiatives to enable people depending on them earn a remunerative livelihood.

“Former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao took a political risk and implemented Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu for the socio-economic empowerment of these communities,” he said.

Former Speaker S Madhusudhanachari and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah said Chandrashekhar Rao implemented the principles of Mahatma Phule to wipe out social inequality in Telangana through various initiatives.