KTR, Harish Rao condemn attack on journalist Shankar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 03:10 PM

Journalist Shankar

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the attack on journalist Shankar and urged the State police to initiate strictest possible action against the culprits. He accused the Congress of resorting to violence in Telangana, for questioning them on behalf of the people.

Independent journalist Shankar was waylaid at LB Nagar, while he was travelling in a car and was brutally attacked by around 15 persons late on Thursday night. He was rushed to a corporate hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

In a statement, Rama Rao said the Congress thugs attacked the journalists which is nothing but an attack on the democracy itself. He said people who question the government or tell the truth fearlessly, were being attacked physically attacked in Indiramma Rajyam of the Congress government. “Emergency has begun in Telangana with the commencement of culture of faction attacks. Journalists unions and democrats must respond and compel the Chief Minister to initiate immediate measures in this regard,” he said.

Former Minister T Harish Rao also condemned the attack on journalist Shankar and termed the physical attacks on a journalist as a heinous act. He said Shankar was attacked for reporting anti-establishment news and such attacks on the freedom of the press are being done to stifle the voice of the people. He demanded that the State government should respond and initiate immediate action against those responsible.